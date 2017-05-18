Booker Group Reports 15% Growth in Fiscal 2017 Pretax Profit

Food wholesaler Booker Group PLC (BOK.LN) on Thursday reported 15% growth in fiscal 2017 pretax profit, and said its merger with U.K. supermarket chain Tesco PLC (TSCO.LN) is anticipated to complete by end of the calendar year, or early next year.

Continue Reading Below

For the 52 weeks ended March 24, the company recorded pretax profit of 174.0 million pounds ($225.15 million), up from GBP150.8 million in the year ago period, on a revenue of GBP5.32 billion and GBP4.99 billion, respectively.

Revenue for the first seven weeks of the current financial year is ahead of last year, the company said.

Booker has declared a final ordinary dividend of 4.97 pence per share, taking the total ordinary dividend to 5.60 pence for fiscal 2017. It also has proposed a special dividend of 3.02 pence.

Write to Tapan Panchal at tapan.panchal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

May 18, 2017 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)