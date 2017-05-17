WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for May 17

PUTIN DISMISSES ACCUSATION THAT TRUMP SHARED SECRETS

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed accusations that President Donald Trump revealed sensitive classified information during an Oval Office meeting with Russian officials.

SUDAN PRESIDENT TO ATTEND MUSLIM SUMMIT WITH TRUMP; U.S. OBJECTS

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide and other war crimes, will participate in a summit of Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia that is to be attended by President Trump. The U.S. said it objects.

POLICE INVESTIGATORS ACCUSED OF COVER-UP IN HANDLING OF BERLIN ATTACKER

The city of Berlin accused its own police of covering up their failure to arrest the man behind last year's Christmas market terror attack on drug charges more than a month before his rampage in the German capital.

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL IN PLAY AS HARD-LINE CANDIDATE GAINS ON PRESIDENT

Voters choose Friday between candidates with conflicting visions-President Hassan Rouhani, who has made an opening to the West, and a political newcomer wary of where such a path leads.

VENEZUELAN RIOT POLICE SEEK WAY OUT

Many of the thousands of exhausted riot police deployed to shield the unpopular regime of President Nicolás Maduro are wavering as increasingly violent antigovernment protests enter a seventh week, with no end in sight.

MACRON NAMES BRUNO LE MAIRE ECONOMY MINISTER

French President Emmanuel Macron named Bruno Le Maire of the conservative Les Républicains party as his economy minister, giving another top post to a right-leaning figure of France's political establishment.

ISLAMIC STATE LAUNCHES DEADLY ATTACK ON AFGHAN TV STATION

Islamic State gunmen broke into a television station in east Afghanistan, waging an hours-long battle that left at least 10 dead, including four attackers. Violence against journalists is on the rise in the country.

IRISH PRIME MINISTER KENNY TO STEP DOWN

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said he would step down as leader of his party and the country, leaving it to his successor to try to minimize any damage caused by the departure of the U.K. from the EU.

