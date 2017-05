Shares of utilities managed to squeeze out slight gains despite the broader market selloff as investors sought safety in a sector regarded as the stock market's proxy for bonds.

Edison International slipped after UBS analysts cut their rating on the California utility.

-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2017 17:40 ET (21:40 GMT)