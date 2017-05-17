Tritax Big Box REIT Buys Distribution Center for GBP20.9 Million

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (BBOX.LN) said Wednesday it bought a national distribution center in Doncaster, operated by Unilever PLC (ULVR.LN), for 20.9 million pounds ($27 million).

Continue Reading Below

The real estate investment trust bought the asset at a net initial yield of 5.6%, it said, for which is paid with cash.

Shares at 0725 GMT down 0.10 pence, or 0.1%, at 144.10 pence valuing the company at GBP1.74 billion.

-Write to Olga Cotaga at olga.cotaga@wsj.com, Twitter @OlgaCotaga

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2017 03:42 ET (07:42 GMT)