Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas Refinery

Phillips 66 (PSX) reported above-normal emissions of sulfur dioxide at its refinery in Borger, Texas.

"A release of sulfur dioxide to air at U43 Sulfur Recovery Unit exceeded 500 pounds," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. It said the emissions began Tuesday evening and lasted more than one hour.

The 146,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located in the Texas panhandle, northeast of Amarillo.

May 17, 2017 15:31 ET (19:31 GMT)