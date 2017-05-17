Washington Tumult Jolts Stocks, Sends Dollar Lower

Turbulence in Washington jolted markets out of an extended period of calm. Stocks, the U.S. dollar and government bond yields fell as investors pulled back from bets on the swift passage of the Trump administration's agenda.

U.S. Household Debts Hit Record High in First Quarter

The total debt held by American households reached a record high in early 2017, exceeding its 2008 peak after years of retrenchment in the face of financial crisis, recession and modest economic growth.

Trump Trade Reboot Spurs U.S. Push by China Investment Corp

China's massive sovereign-wealth fund aims to significantly increase its direct investments in the U.S. in the next few years, the fund's president said in an interview.

Oil Prices Gain as U.S. Stockpiles Continue to Fall

Crude oil prices edged higher after U.S. data showed that stockpiles of oil and fuel continued to drop and oil production fell for the first time since February.

Trump Asked Comey to Drop Flynn Investigation, According to Memo

The president told James Comey that he hoped the director could find a way to drop the FBI's probe of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to people who saw a memo written by Mr. Comey that documented his encounter with Mr. Trump.

China Investors Aren't Buying Central Bank's Yuan Fix

China's central bank is guiding the yuan higher, but the country's investors seem unconvinced. Wednesday's gap between the daily setting and where the currency then traded was the widest since January.

Full Employment Confronts Trump, Fed With Tougher Trade-Offs

In April, when the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4%, it marked the completion of a slow and joyless recovery from the Great Recession, writes Greg Ip.

Move Over Dollar, the Euro Is in the Driver's Seat

U.S. political turbulence and economic disappointment, combined with unrealized election fears in Europe, mean the euro could gain further against the dollar.

Investors Shun Highflying Emerging-Market Hedge Funds

Hedge funds that invest in emerging markets are generating some of their best returns on record and growing their assets to all-time highs, but they aren't getting much love from investors.

Canada Factory Sales Advance 1% in March

Canadian manufacturing sales rose in March to a record level based on strong performances in the automotive and food-processing sectors. Marring the results were a weak advance in volumes and a notable downward revision to the previous month's data.

May 17, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)