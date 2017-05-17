Stocks, Dollar Fall Amid Turmoil in Washington

U.S. stocks, the dollar and government bond yields fell as a turbulent week in Washington raised doubts about the Trump administration's ability to deliver on its agenda. The S&P 500 dropped 0.9%.

Trump Trade Reboot Spurs U.S. Push by China Investment Corp

China's massive sovereign-wealth fund aims to significantly increase its direct investments in the U.S. in the next few years, the fund's president said in an interview.

Oil Prices Gain Ahead of U.S. Stockpile Data

Crude oil prices edged higher, with gains capped by concerns that U.S. production was undermining OPEC's efforts to rebalance the market.

China Investors Aren't Buying Central Bank's Yuan Fix

China's central bank is guiding the yuan higher, but the country's investors seem unconvinced. Wednesday's gap between the daily setting and where the currency then traded was the widest since January.

Full Employment Confronts Trump, Fed With Tougher Trade-Offs

In April, when the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4%, it marked the completion of a slow and joyless recovery from the Great Recession, writes Greg Ip.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Why Are US Home Builders so Bullish?

Move Over Dollar, the Euro Is in the Driver's Seat

U.S. political turbulence and economic disappointment, combined with unrealized election fears in Europe, mean the euro could gain further against the dollar.

Investors Shun Highflying Emerging-Market Hedge Funds

Hedge funds that invest in emerging markets are generating some of their best returns on record and growing their assets to all-time highs, but they aren't getting much love from investors.

Canada Factory Sales Advance 1% in March

Canadian manufacturing sales rose in March to a record level based on strong performances in the automotive and food-processing sectors. Marring the results were a weak advance in volumes and a notable downward revision to the previous month's data.

Iceland Cuts Interest Rate as Currency Strengthens

Iceland's central bank cut its key interest rate, responding to a strengthening of the nation's currency that is pressing down on inflation despite robust economic growth.

