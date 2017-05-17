Halliburton President to Become CEO

Halliburton Co. said Wednesday that Jeff Miller, a board member and president of the oil-field-services company, will be its new chief executive officer.
Incumbent CEO Dave Lesar, who has led the Houston-based company since 2000, is slated to remain as executive chairman on the board of directors. The changes are expected to occur June 1.
Mr. Lesar also signed a new employment agreement with a mandatory retirement date of Dec. 31, 2018. The pact also includes a four-year noncompete clause.
Mr. Lesar joined Halliburton in 1993, while Mr. Miller arrived in 1997.
May 17, 2017 17:00 ET (21:00 GMT)