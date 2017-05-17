Energy Shares Down as Traders Retreat From Risk - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers fell as traders retreated from risky assets. Oil futures were higher, however, after U.S. oil production declined for the first time since February.

Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are set to pressure Moscow to fully comply with its commitment to cut production if, as expected, it agrees to extend the deal on May 25.

May 17, 2017