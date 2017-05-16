What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Trump shared sensitive intelligence obtained from a close U.S. ally with Russia's foreign minister and ambassador during a meeting last week, according to U.S. officials.

The global cyberattack largely abated, but investigators were still trying to understand how the so-called ransomware spread.

Putin blamed U.S. intelligence services for the attack, which struck Russian systems particularly hard.

Arab Gulf states have offered to take steps to improve relations with Israel if Netanyahu makes what they would consider a peace overture to the Palestinians.

The U.S. accused Syria of operating a crematorium to cover up mass murders at a prison outside Damascus.

Merkel signaled openness to changes to fortify the EU as she met with new French President Macron.

A moderate mayor from France's conservative Les Républicains party was named prime minister.

Rosenstein will brief the Senate on Thursday about the Comey firing. Officials continued to winnow the list of candidates to lead the FBI.

An appeals court posed tough questions to both sides at a hearing on Trump's revised travel ban.

The Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal to revive North Carolina's tighter voting rules.

Died: Brad Grey, 59, former Paramount CEO.

May 16, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)