Slovenia Tapped Its 2027 and 2040 Bonds to Raise $2.2 Billion -- Update

Slovenia on Tuesday raised 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) through the tap of existing 1.25% March 2027-dated bonds and 1.75% November 2040-dated government debt via a syndicate of banks, said one of the lead managers.

The 2027-dated bond was priced at 98.014 to yield at 1.468%, while the 2040-dated bond was priced at 86.888 to yield at 2.495%, it said.

After the increase, the two bonds had outstanding volumes of EUR2.8 billion and EUR2.5 billion, respectively.

Bookrunners for the issuance were Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International Bank and J.P. Morgan.

May 16, 2017 13:08 ET (17:08 GMT)