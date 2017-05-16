Slovenia bto Increase 2027, 2040 Bonds via Syndication

Slovenia plans to complete a dual-tranche bond tap on Tuesday via a syndicate of banks, to increase the outstanding volumes of two government bonds, one of the lead managers of the deal said.

The initial price talk for the 1.25% March 2027 bond is low 70s basis points above mid-swaps, while the initial price talk for the 1.75% November 2040 bond is 105-110 basis points above mid-swaps, said a lead manager.

Prior to the increase, the two bonds had outstanding volumes of 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) and EUR1.5 billion respectively. The sizes of the upcoming tap is still to be decided, according to one of the lead managers.

Bookrunners for the issuance are Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International Bank and J.P. Morgan.

May 16, 2017 03:58 ET (07:58 GMT)