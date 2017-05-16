On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2402.00 -- lifetime high

2402.00 - - previous day's high

2398.40 -- previous day's close

2394.97 -- second pivot point resistance

2394.55 - - 4-day moving average

2394.50 -- previous month's high

2393.87 - - 9-day moving average

2391.83 -- first pivot point resistance

2389.00 - - previous day's low

2386.21 - - 18-day moving average

2385.33 - - first pivot point support

2381.97 - - second pivot point support

2329.48 -- 100-day moving average

2324.10 - - previous month's low

1793.10 -- lifetime low

63.85 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 15

60.28 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 11

63.23 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 10

62.17 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 9

63.68 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 8

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5711.83- - second pivot point resistance

5706.50-- lifetime high

5706.50 - previous day's high

5701.25 - - previous day's close

5700.67 - - first pivot point resistance

5682.50 -- previous day's low

5673.11 - - 9-day moving average

5667.42 - - first pivot point support

5645.33 -- second pivot point support

5617.38 -- 18-day moving average

5599.00 -- previous month's high

5347.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

77.93 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 15

74.86 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 11

76.39 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 10

77.53 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 9

75.51 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 8

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)