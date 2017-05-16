S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2402.00 -- lifetime high
2402.00 - - previous day's high
2398.40 -- previous day's close
2394.97 -- second pivot point resistance
2394.55 - - 4-day moving average
2394.50 -- previous month's high
2393.87 - - 9-day moving average
2391.83 -- first pivot point resistance
2389.00 - - previous day's low
2386.21 - - 18-day moving average
2385.33 - - first pivot point support
2381.97 - - second pivot point support
2329.48 -- 100-day moving average
2324.10 - - previous month's low
1793.10 -- lifetime low
63.85 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 15
60.28 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 11
63.23 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 10
62.17 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 9
63.68 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 8
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5711.83- - second pivot point resistance
5706.50-- lifetime high
5706.50 - previous day's high
5701.25 - - previous day's close
5700.67 - - first pivot point resistance
5682.50 -- previous day's low
5673.11 - - 9-day moving average
5667.42 - - first pivot point support
5645.33 -- second pivot point support
5617.38 -- 18-day moving average
5599.00 -- previous month's high
5347.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
77.93 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 15
74.86 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 11
76.39 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 10
77.53 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 9
75.51 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 8
May 16, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)