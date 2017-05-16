European Shares Edge Lower

Continue Reading Below

European stocks fell ahead of the market open in New York, despite fresh record highs for U.S. equities overnight. Futures markets pointed to a 0.1% opening gain for the S&P 500.

U.S. Housing Starts Fell in April for Third Time in Four Months

Builders started construction on fewer homes in April, the third decline in four months.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Greece Enters Its Fifth Recession in a Decade

Bank of Japan Chief: Unwinding Stimulus Won't Bring Turmoil

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda defended the drastically expanded monetary stimulus he has overseen, saying it is working to stimulate inflation and will not cause problems for his successor.

Japan's Abe: China Has Pivotal Role to Play on North Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for further efforts from China to tackle the rising threat from North Korea after its latest missile launch.

Oil Prices Hold Gains on Prospects for OPEC Deal

Oil prices held on to their gains, supported by hopes that major oil producers will extend production cuts until early next year in a bid to reduce global inventories.

U.K. Inflation Fastest Since 2013

U. K. consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in over three years, data showed, suggesting Britons are facing a living-standards squeeze as the country heads into a general election and begins its exit from the European Union.

China Pumps $24.7 Billion Into Financial System

China's central bank made its biggest one-day cash injection into the country's fragile financial markets in nearly four months, a sign that Beijing is trying to mitigate the damage to investor confidence from its campaign to tamp down speculation fueled by excessive borrowing.

RBA's Minutes Flag Housing, Jobs for Careful Monitoring

Australia's central bank continues to focus on developments in the country's overheated housing market, and signs of softness in job creation as key signposts for the direction of interest rates.

Speculators Spark Surge in Cotton Prices, Upending Mills and Merchants

Cotton futures have jumped 12% over three sessions, throwing the finances of textile mills and fiber merchants around the globe into disarray.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)