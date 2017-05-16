No Googling on Bing: Search Leader Avoids 'Genericide' in Trademark Case

Google has avoided "genericide." A federal appeals court affirmed the Google trademark, ruling that while in some corners the verb associated with the company has become synonymous with "internet search," Google is still widely identified as a brand name worthy of protection.

TPG Borrows Page from Activist Playbook in Buying Etsy Stake

Etsy shares soared after private-equity firm TPG disclosed a stake in the online marketplace.

AllianceBernstein Is Selling Bond-Trading Software

AllianceBernstein Holding LP agreed to sell its bond-trading software platform to trading technology firm Algomi Ltd.

SEC Approves New York Stock Exchange 'Speed Bump' Trade Delay

U.S. regulators have given the New York Stock Exchange a green light to introduce a "speed bump" to one of its markets, a plan widely seen as an attempt to undermine upstart rival IEX Group Inc.

Cisco's Future Is Looking More Secure

Cisco's underperforming stock is due for a lift with the tech giant's security business in focus as it reports earnings.

SunEdison Comes to Terms With Unsecured Creditors

Failed solar-power developer SunEdison unveiled a series of settlements that brought the company's influential committee of unsecured creditors on board with its chapter 11 exit plan.

Despite Promises, Car Makers Are Set on Job Cuts

Faced with softening U.S. car sales and mounting investor skepticism about Detroit's ability to weather the first industry downturn in nearly a decade, auto executives are facing a tough choice in who to please-Wall Street or the White House.

Report: Hundreds More Department Store Closures Are Necessary

The forecast for department store chains just got worse. Green Street Advisors is raising the tally for the number of store closures needed to normalize business at malls.

Co-Founder Returns to Twitter

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone is rejoining the micro-messaging company to focus on its culture, in an attempt to revive morale amid executive departures and slumping growth.

Hedge Fund Reports Losses After Accusations of Cheating Clients

For years, the hedge fund RD Legal Capital steadily reported identical annual gains. Now the firm is disclosing losses following accusations that it deceived some clients.

May 16, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)