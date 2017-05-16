Massachusetts Takes Aim at Budweiser Over Pay-to-Play Allegations

A battle is brewing in Massachusetts between state regulators and Anheuser-Busch, over allegations the beer giant has doled out nearly $1 million in unlawful giveaways to entice retailers and bars to push Budweiser over rivals.

Ford Aims to Cut Global Workforce by Roughly 10%

Ford Motor Co. aims to cut about 10% of its global workforce amid Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields's drive to boost profits and the auto maker's sliding stock price, according to people briefed on the plan.

Sporting-Goods Retailer Dick's Sees Challenges; Shares Drop

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods fell 13% after the retailer said sales at existing stores fell short of forecasts and it would scale back new store openings.

Home Depot Reports Growth as Home Builder Sentiment Rises

Home Depot posted sales and profit growth in its first quarter, as the housing market continues to grow.

Why Wal-Mart Is Worried About a Discount German Grocer

Lidl, a German discount chain that has upended British retailers, is slated to open its first U.S. stores this year, and Wal-Mart is preparing by tweaking store-brand selection, lowering some prices and speeding up checkout lines.

H&R Block CEO Bill Cobb to Retire

Tax preparer H&R Block Inc. said Tuesday that Chief Executive Bill Cobb will retire July 31 and Chief Administrative Officer Tom Gerke will serve as his replacement on an interim basis.

Brazil's JBS Says Legal Issues May Delay IPO of International Unit

JBS SA, the world's biggest meat producer, said its recent legal troubles might delay an initial public offering of its international operations that was planned for later this year.

Symphony Raises $63 Million From BNP Paribas, Others

Symphony Communication Services LLC, the instant-messaging software company, said it raised $63 million in additional funding from France's BNP Paribas SA as well as its existing investors.

Web-Retail Startups Turn for Growth to Bricks and Mortar

Casper, which shook up the mattress business, is among several specialty web retailers shifting to brick-and-mortar stores after finding the pool of online buyers is only so deep.

Facebook Fined by French Privacy Watchdog Over Data

France's privacy watchdog slapped Facebook with a $165,000 fine on allegations the social media giant's privacy policy breaches French law, the latest setback for the company in Europe where it is hounded by multiple legal and regulatory battles.

