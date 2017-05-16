Ford Aims to Cut Global Workforce by Roughly 10%

Ford Motor Co. aims to cut about 10% of its global workforce amid Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields's drive to boost profits and the auto maker's sliding stock price, according to people briefed on the plan.

Home Depot Reports Growth as Home Builder Sentiment Rises

Home Depot posted sales and profit growth in its first quarter, as the housing market continues to grow.

Why Wal-Mart Is Worried About a Discount German Grocer

Lidl, a German discount chain that has upended British retailers, is slated to open its first U.S. stores this year, and Wal-Mart is preparing by tweaking store-brand selection, lowering some prices and speeding up checkout lines.

H&R Block CEO Bill Cobb to Retire

Tax preparer H&R Block Inc. said Tuesday that Chief Executive Bill Cobb will retire July 31 and Chief Administrative Officer Tom Gerke will serve as his replacement on an interim basis.

Symphony Raises $63 Million From BNP Paribas, Others

Symphony Communication Services LLC, the instant-messaging software company, said it raised $63 million in additional funding from France's BNP Paribas SA as well as its existing investors.

Web-Retail Startups Turn for Growth to Bricks and Mortar

Casper, which shook up the mattress business, is among several specialty web retailers shifting to brick-and-mortar stores after finding the pool of online buyers is only so deep.

Facebook Fined by French Privacy Watchdog Over Data

France's privacy watchdog slapped Facebook with a $165,000 fine on allegations the social media giant's privacy policy breaches French law, the latest setback for the company in Europe where it is hounded by multiple legal and regulatory battles.

Unreleased Disney Film Target of Online Piracy Threat

A hacker or hackers claim to have stolen an unreleased film from Walt Disney Co. and threatened to release it online unless the company pays a ransom, Chief Executive Robert Iger told employees.

Teen Retailer Rue21 Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Rue21 said it had entered into agreements with certain lenders to reduce its debt and provide additional capital for its restructuring.

KKR May Sell Norwegian Software Company Stake for About $1.1 Billion

Private-equity giant KKR is eyeing the sale of its 31% equity holding in Visma Group, a Norwegian software company, in a deal that could fetch about $1.1 billion.

May 16, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)