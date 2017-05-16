On Our Radar

Little Change Expected for Jobless Claims -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

Continue Reading Below

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 13 240K (18) 236K

0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy May 18.0 (14) 22.0

1000 Leading Index Apr +0.4% (12) +0.4%

Continue Reading Below

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)