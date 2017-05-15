Vodacom Full-Year Net Profit Rises on Subscriber Growth

Vodacom Group Ltd. (VOD.JO) said its full-year profit rose from a year earlier, driven by strong customer additions as the mobile operator added 3 million subscribers in South Africa.

Vodacom, which is majority-owned by the Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.LN), said its profit for the year ended March 31 rose to 13.42 billion rand ($1 billion). Its revenue rose 1.5% to 81.28 billion rand.

The company declared a second-half dividend of 4.35 rand a share, translating to a full-year dividend of 8.30 rand per share.

