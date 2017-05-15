USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-May 15

For the week ended May 14, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
05/14 05/07 05/14 05/07 05/14 05/07 05/14 05/07 05/14 05/07
Ark 1 1 6 6 24 25 57 57 12 11
Cali 0 0 0 0 0 0 80 30 20 70
Colo 6 4 14 12 35 39 35 38 10 7
Idah 2 1 4 4 20 29 52 50 22 16
Ill 7 4 14 9 27 27 45 50 7 10
Ind 2 1 4 4 27 28 52 52 15 15
Kans 10 10 17 17 29 30 38 37 6 6
Mich 2 3 7 9 21 25 57 51 13 12
Mo 1 1 8 6 31 33 54 54 6 6
Mont 1 1 3 4 35 26 47 49 14 20
Nebr 2 2 12 15 40 47 41 31 5 5
NC 2 2 10 11 23 25 58 55 7 7
Ohio 0 0 2 2 20 18 61 62 17 18
Okla 5 5 13 11 34 35 41 41 7 8
Ore 0 0 3 1 4 3 65 68 28 28
SD 2 2 15 11 43 35 40 51 0 1
Texas 2 2 15 14 46 44 32 34 5 6
Wash 1 2 1 1 17 17 66 62 15 18
18-state
Avg 5 4 12 11 32 32 43 43 8 10
yr-ago 1 1 7 6 30 31 51 51 11 11
PROGRESS:
--Headed--
05/14 05/07 2016 Avg
Ark 100 100 98 96
Cali 98 97 96 97
Colo 20 3 18 27
Idah 3 2 9 5
Ill 86 78 78 56
Ind 59 46 51 41
Kans 84 59 87 68
Mich 0 0 2 5
Mo 95 84 88 69
Mont 0 0 0 0
Nebr 32 1 31 22
NC 99 96 90 92
Ohio 43 19 29 21
Okla 94 90 95 91
Ore 4 2 25 15
SD 0 0 4 5
Texas 91 83 95 86
Wash 6 1 37 15
18-state
Avg 63 50 66 57
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 15, 2017 16:18 ET (20:18 GMT)