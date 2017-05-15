On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-May 15

For the week ended May 14, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

05/14 05/07 05/14 05/07 05/14 05/07 05/14 05/07 05/14 05/07

Ark 1 1 6 6 24 25 57 57 12 11

Cali 0 0 0 0 0 0 80 30 20 70

Colo 6 4 14 12 35 39 35 38 10 7

Idah 2 1 4 4 20 29 52 50 22 16

Ill 7 4 14 9 27 27 45 50 7 10

Ind 2 1 4 4 27 28 52 52 15 15

Kans 10 10 17 17 29 30 38 37 6 6

Mich 2 3 7 9 21 25 57 51 13 12

Mo 1 1 8 6 31 33 54 54 6 6

Mont 1 1 3 4 35 26 47 49 14 20

Nebr 2 2 12 15 40 47 41 31 5 5

NC 2 2 10 11 23 25 58 55 7 7

Ohio 0 0 2 2 20 18 61 62 17 18

Okla 5 5 13 11 34 35 41 41 7 8

Ore 0 0 3 1 4 3 65 68 28 28

SD 2 2 15 11 43 35 40 51 0 1

Texas 2 2 15 14 46 44 32 34 5 6

Wash 1 2 1 1 17 17 66 62 15 18

18-state

Avg 5 4 12 11 32 32 43 43 8 10

yr-ago 1 1 7 6 30 31 51 51 11 11

PROGRESS:

--Headed--

05/14 05/07 2016 Avg

Ark 100 100 98 96

Cali 98 97 96 97

Colo 20 3 18 27

Idah 3 2 9 5

Ill 86 78 78 56

Ind 59 46 51 41

Kans 84 59 87 68

Mich 0 0 2 5

Mo 95 84 88 69

Mont 0 0 0 0

Nebr 32 1 31 22

NC 99 96 90 92

Ohio 43 19 29 21

Okla 94 90 95 91

Ore 4 2 25 15

SD 0 0 4 5

Texas 91 83 95 86

Wash 6 1 37 15

18-state

Avg 63 50 66 57

