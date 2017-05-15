On Our Radar

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - May 15

Springfield, IL Mon, May 15, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 3.8825-4.0825 30 Days DN 9.5 -35N to -15N UNCH

Soybeans 9.2925-9.4025 Spot UP 2.25 -36N to -25N UNCH

Soybeans 9.2925-9.4025 15-30 Days UP 2.25 -36N to -25N UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.3775-3.4775 Spot DN 3.25 -30N to -20N UNCH

Corn 3.3775-3.4975 15-30 Days DN 3.25-DN 1.25 -30N to -18N UNCH-UP 2

Processor Bids

Corn 3.5975-3.7275 Spot DN 3.25-UP 3.75 -8N to 5N UNCH-UP 7

Corn 3.6175-3.6775 15-30 Days DN 3.25-DN 1.25 -6N to OptN UNCH-UP 2

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: April 2017

SRW Wheat 3.9324

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6272

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4425

Soybeans (Spot) 9.2009

Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL

