Uber Ordered to Return Documents in Self-Driving Fight With Waymo

A federal judge ordered Uber Technologies Inc. to return 14,000 driverless-car documents allegedly stolen from Google parent Alphabet Inc. and barred a key executive for the ride-hailing firm from working on certain autonomous vehicle technology.

The latest blow to Uber comes as a U.S. District Court judge unsealed a preliminary injunction against the San Francisco startup, after it denied Uber's request for arbitration and sent the case to trial.

Uber is facing a possible criminal probe after the judge last week referred the case to Justice Department officials for review.

The judge's injunction ruling stopped short of forcing Uber to shut down its self-driving car efforts. Last month, Uber said Anthony Levandowski, the man at the center of the allegations, would step aside as head of the company's autonomous vehicle program while the case is pending.

Mr. Levandowski didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Uber has denied it has done anything wrong and plans to contest the allegations in court. "We are pleased with the court's ruling that Uber can continue building and utilizing all of its self-driving technology," Uber said in a statement.

May 15, 2017 12:36 ET (16:36 GMT)