Tech Up as Traders Digest Earnings Season -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose after a relatively strong earnings season for the sector. "Leading the charge [was] strong growth out of tech and financials," said Ryan Detrick, senior investment strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "Given those are the two largest sectors to the S&P 500, it is a great sign to see those groups justifying the improving economy." Governments and companies reported more infected computers stemming from Friday's global cyber attack, though fresh fallout appeared limited on Monday. A court case between Uber and Alphabet's Waymo unit proceeded amid allegations from Waymo that a former executive brought secrets from its self-driving technology over to rival Uber.
May 15, 2017 16:31 ET (20:31 GMT)