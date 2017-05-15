Petropavlovsk Appoints Rio Tinto's Andrew Vickerman as Interim Chairman

Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.LN) said Monday it is appointing Andrew Vickerman as its interim non-executive chairman with effect from the end of its annual general meeting.

Mr. Vickerman will replace Peter Hambro, who is stepping down from his role as chairman, but who will stay with the company until it completes its turnaround.

Before joining Petropavlovsk, Mr. Vickerman has spent 20 years with Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.LN).

