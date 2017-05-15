Global Oil Prices Jump on Talk of Extending Production Cuts

Oil futures rose sharply after energy ministers from Russia and Saudi Arabia said they would back a nine-month extension to a regime of global production cuts.

Global Cyberattack Spreads as Experts Try to Limit Damage

Governments and companies reported more infected computers stemming from a global cyberattack that wreaked havoc through the weekend, as IT departments around the world kicked off a fourth day trying to determine the scope of damage and recover from it.

U.S. Stocks Up on Energy, Mining Companies

U.S. stocks climbed as a jump in commodities prices boosted shares of energy and mining companies. The S&P 500 added 0.4%.

Can Trump Deliver 3% Growth? Stubborn Realities Stand in the Way

President Trump has laid out a goal of getting the U.S. economy to grow at above a 3% rate over the long term. Two obstacles stand in his way. The work force isn't producing enough new workers, and the productivity of those working isn't growing fast enough.

Should We Fear the Stock Market's Lack of Fear?

The strongest message from a low VIX is merely that the market has gone up a lot. But there is cause for concern.

Home Sales Jump to Near-Boom-Era Levels

Home sales in the first quarter hit their fastest pace in a decade, a sign that rising prices and slightly higher mortgage rates haven't deterred home buyers from rushing into the market.

IMF Calls on Germany to Boost Spending

Germany should loosen its purse strings, cut income tax and increase spending on infrastructure to avoid long-term low inflation, the International Monetary Fund said.

Empire State Manufacturing Survey Shows Optimism Remains High

Optimism for future business conditions remained high despite an unexpected contraction in factory activity across New York state in May, according to a report Monday from the Federal Reserve.

Puerto Rico Development Bank Strikes Creditor Deal

Puerto Rico's insolvent industrial development bank announced a deal with creditors on how to distribute proceeds from its 10-year liquidation plan.

Saudi Arabia, Russia Want Nine-Month Extension to Deal on Oil Output Cuts

Russia and Saudi Arabia's energy ministers said a production cut by the world's biggest oil producers should be extended by nine months to the end of March 2018.

