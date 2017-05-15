Global Oil Prices Jump on Talk of Extending Production Cuts

Oil futures rose sharply after energy ministers from Russia and Saudi Arabia said they would back a nine-month extension to a regime of global production cuts.

IMF Calls on Germany to Boost Spending

Germany should loosen its purse strings, cut income tax and increase spending on infrastructure to avoid long-term low inflation, the International Monetary Fund said.

Energy Shares Gain on Prospects for OPEC Deal

Shares of energy and mining companies advanced around the world following a jump in oil and metals prices. Futures pointed to a 0.2% opening gain for the S&P 500

WSJ's Daily Shot: Lenders Cut Back on Multifamily Housing Amid Weak Apartment Sales and Rising Supplies

Global Economy Week Ahead: Japan GDP, EU Consumer Confidence

This week, Japan releases first-quarter GDP figures, with growth expected for the fifth straight quarter, and a consumer confidence reading in Europe will help gauge how Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election might affect the economy.

Empire State Manufacturing Survey Shows Optimism Persists

Optimism for future business conditions remained high despite an unexpected contraction in factory activity growth across New York state in May, according to a report Monday from the Federal Reserve.

Saudi Arabia, Russia Want Nine-Month Extension to Deal on Oil Output Cuts

Russia and Saudi Arabia's energy ministers said a production cut by the world's biggest oil producers should be extended by nine months to the end of March 2018.

China's Economy Slowed in April in 'Turning Point'

China's economic activity weakened more than expected last month on flagging factory demand, part of an anticipated gradual slowdown in the world's second-largest economy for the rest of 2017.

China's Debt Addiction Will Be Hard to Cure

China's regulators risk creating more appetite for debt even as they try to crack down on it.

China Central Bank Sets Up Panel to Study Fintech Sector

China's central bank has set up a committee on financial technology, or fintech, in a bid to enhance its study of the industry, which includes online lending platforms.

