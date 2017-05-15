AIG Names Duperreault as CEO

Continue Reading Below

American International Group named Brian Duperreault-a onetime lieutenant to former CEO Maurice R. "Hank" Greenberg-as the firm's new chief executive.

Puerto Rico Development Bank Strikes Creditor Deal

Puerto Rico's insolvent industrial development bank announced a deal with creditors on how to distribute proceeds from its 10-year liquidation plan.

ECB's Nouy: Changes to European Banking Rules Don't Go Far Enough

European Central Bank's top bank supervisor Daniele Nouy said Monday that efforts to change European banking rules don't go far enough to iron out national differences

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Moody's Buys Dutch Data Provider Bureau van Dijk

Moody's Corp. said it has struck a deal to buy Dutch business data provider Bureau van Dijk for EUR3 billion ($3.27 billion) from Swedish private-equity fund EQT.

J.P. Morgan Buys Dublin Office Tower, Makes Room to Expand Outside London

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. is buying an office tower in Dublin's docklands business quarter, giving the U.S. bank significant space to expand outside of London when Britain leaves the European Union.

ValueAct's Jeffrey Ubben Hands Reins to Protégé Mason Morfit

Activist investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing his $16 billion portfolio to the next generation, with ValueAct Capital Management tapping Mason Morfit to serve as chief investment officer.

China Central Bank Sets Up Panel to Study Fintech Sector

China's central bank has set up a committee on financial technology, or fintech, in a bid to enhance its study of the industry, which includes online lending platforms.

SEC Charges Ex-Nomura Traders With Lying to Customers

The SEC has charged two former co-head traders of the commercial mortgage-backed securities desk at Nomura Securities International with lying to customers to inflate profits.

SoFi President Nino Fanlo to Leave Firm for Biotech Startup

Nino Fanlo, SoFi's president and chief financial officer, is leaving the firm at the end of the month to take over as finance chief at Human Longevity Inc., a four-year-old genomics company.

Hackers' Apparent Take: $51,000

This weekend's wave of cyberattacks held up for ransom the computer files of more than 200,000 victims world-wide. The hackers' apparent take so far: $51,000-in bitcoin accounts that they may hesitate to tap.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)