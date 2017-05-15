AIG Names Duperreault as CEO

American International Group named Brian Duperreault-a onetime lieutenant to former CEO Maurice R. "Hank" Greenberg-as the firm's new chief executive.

ECB's Nouy: Changes to European Banking Rules Don't Go Far Enough

European Central Bank's top bank supervisor Daniele Nouy said Monday that efforts to change European banking rules don't go far enough to iron out national differences

Moody's Buys Dutch Data Provider Bureau van Dijk

Moody's Corp. said it has struck a deal to buy Dutch business data provider Bureau van Dijk for EUR3 billion ($3.27 billion) from Swedish private-equity fund EQT.

China Central Bank Sets Up Panel to Study Fintech Sector

China's central bank has set up a committee on financial technology, or fintech, in a bid to enhance its study of the industry, which includes online lending platforms.

SoFi President Nino Fanlo to Leave Firm for Biotech Startup

Nino Fanlo, SoFi's president and chief financial officer, is leaving the firm at the end of the month to take over as finance chief at Human Longevity Inc., a four-year-old genomics company.

Hackers' Apparent Take: $51,000

This weekend's wave of cyberattacks held up for ransom the computer files of more than 200,000 victims world-wide. The hackers' apparent take so far: $51,000-in bitcoin accounts that they may hesitate to tap.

How Big Are Mutual Funds' Puerto Rico Losses? $5.4 Billion

The total red ink for mutual funds that invested in debt issued by Puerto Rico is as much as $5.4 billion over the last five years, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of mutual-fund holdings and municipal-bond trades.

Chinese Banks Rattled by Regulatory Blitz

The past two months have been tumultuous for Chinese lenders as a new banking czar has unleashed a blizzard of new directives, uncovered a fraud scandal and issued heavy fines.

Global Finance Chiefs Reassured on U.S. Tax Plans

Finance chiefs from the world's largest industrialized economies sounded a note of cautious optimism this weekend on U.S. plans for a tax overhaul, and agreed to bolster the financial system against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

Chinese, Western Banks' Battle for Dominance Reaches Bond Market

Chinese investment banks are bumping up against Western rivals as they compete to help mainland firms sell dollar-denominated bonds overseas.

