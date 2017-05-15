AIG Names Duperreault as CEO

American International Group named Brian Duperreault-a onetime lieutenant to former CEO Maurice R. "Hank" Greenberg-as the firm's new chief executive.

Uber Ordered to Return Documents in Self-Driving Fight With Waymo

A federal judge ordered Uber to return 14,000 driverless-car documents allegedly stolen from Google parent Alphabet and barred a key executive for the ride-hailing firm from working on certain autonomous vehicle technology.

ValueAct's Jeffrey Ubben Hands Reins to Protégé Mason Morfit

Activist investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing his $16 billion portfolio to the next generation, with ValueAct Capital Management tapping Mason Morfit to serve as chief investment officer.

J.P. Morgan Buys Dublin Office Tower, Makes Room to Expand Outside London

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. is buying an office tower in Dublin's docklands business quarter, giving the U.S. bank significant space to expand outside of London when Britain leaves the European Union.

Target's New Online Strategy: Less Is More

Facing pressure after a profit warning, Target has revamped some e-commerce projects, cut ties with digital partners and walked away from prospective deals to focus on improving in-store sales and online margins.

Atlantia Makes $17.8 Billion Bid for Spain's Abertis

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia said it has launched a cash-and-share offer for Abertis, in a transaction valuing the Spanish company at $17.8 billion that could potentially create the world's biggest toll-road operator.

Thermo Fisher to Buy Patheon for $5.2 Billion

Lab-equipment company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. said Monday it would buy drug-development technology company Patheon NV in a deal worth about $5.2 billion.

SEC Charges Ex-Nomura Traders With Lying to Customers

The SEC has charged two former co-head traders of the commercial mortgage-backed securities desk at Nomura Securities International with lying to customers to inflate profits.

Boeing Picks St. Louis For Potential Jet Plant

Boeing said Monday it would assemble new U.S. Air Force trainer jets at its main military aircraft facilities in Missouri if it wins a three-way contest for a program estimated by analysts as worth around $16 billion.

Fox Leans on Big Name Producers, Live 'Rent' for New TV Season

Fox is launching six new series next season, including shows from "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane and Ryan Murphy, whose credits include "American Horror Story." There's also a new comedy executive produced by Will Ferrell and a drama co-produced by Marvel Television.

May 15, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)