AIG Names Duperreault as CEO

American International Group named Brian Duperreault-a onetime lieutenant to former CEO Maurice R. "Hank" Greenberg-as the firm's new chief executive.

Uber Ordered to Return Documents in Self-Driving Fight With Waymo

A federal judge ordered Uber to return 14,000 driverless-car documents allegedly stolen from Google parent Alphabet and barred a key executive for the ride-hailing firm from working on certain autonomous vehicle technology.

Target's New Online Strategy: Less Is More

Facing pressure after a profit warning, Target has revamped some e-commerce projects, cut ties with digital partners and walked away from prospective deals to focus on improving in-store sales and online margins.

Atlantia Makes $17.8 Billion Bid for Spain's Abertis

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia said it has launched a cash-and-share offer for Abertis, in a transaction valuing the Spanish company at $17.8 billion that could potentially create the world's biggest toll-road operator.

Global Cyberattack Spreads as Experts Try to Limit Damage

Governments and companies reported more infected computers stemming from a global cyberattack that wreaked havoc through the weekend, as IT departments around the world kicked off a fourth day trying to determine the scope of damage and recover from it.

Boeing Picks St. Louis For Potential Jet Plant

Boeing said Monday it would assemble new U.S. Air Force trainer jets at its main military aircraft facilities in Missouri if it wins a three-way contest for a program estimated by analysts as worth around $16 billion.

Thermo Fisher to Buy Patheon for $5.2 Billion

Lab-equipment company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. said Monday it would buy drug-development technology company Patheon NV in a deal worth about $5.2 billion.

Moody's Buys Dutch Data Provider Bureau van Dijk

Moody's Corp. said it has struck a deal to buy Dutch business data provider Bureau van Dijk for EUR3 billion ($3.27 billion) from Swedish private-equity fund EQT.

Western Digital Takes Toshiba to Arbitration Over Joint Unit

Toshiba Corp. and Western Digital Corp. ratcheted up a clash over their chip-making joint venture, with the fate of the Japanese industrial conglomerate lying in the balance.

Global Tech Companies Call on China to Delay Cybersecurity Law

Trade groups representing U.S., European and Asian businesses called on China to delay a cybersecurity law set to go into force June 1, saying it could discriminate against foreign companies.

