Western Digital Takes Toshiba to Arbitration Over Joint Unit

Toshiba Corp. and Western Digital Corp. ratcheted up a clash over their chip-making joint venture, with the fate of the Japanese industrial conglomerate lying in the balance.

Global Tech Companies Call on China to Delay Cybersecurity Law

Trade groups representing U.S., European and Asian businesses called on China to delay a cybersecurity law set to go into force June 1, saying it could discriminate against foreign companies.

Microsoft Claims Stolen U.S. Government Code Fuels Cyberattack

Microsoft said that the software used in the global cyber assault that began Friday came from code stolen from the U.S. National Security Agency, adding that the attack should serve as a wake-up call for governments over the risks of hoarding such digital weapons for use against their enemies.

United's Cockpit Door Security Codes Inadvertently Revealed

United Continental Holdings Inc. sent out an alert about a breach in cockpit-door security procedures after a flight attendant mistakenly posted information that included access codes on a public website. The problem was subsequently fixed.

Alphabet's Waymo, Lyft to Collaborate on Self-Driving Cars

Ride-hailing startup Lyft and Waymo, the driverless-car division of Google parent Alphabet, said they would work together to develop autonomous vehicle technology, dealing another potential blow to rival Uber's ambitions.

Vodacom to Buy 35% Stake in Kenya's Safaricom From Vodafone

Vodacom, South Africa's largest mobile operator by subscribers, is buying a 35% stake in Kenya's Safaricom in the hope of popularizing the highly-touted East African mobile money service M-Pesa across the broader continent. The $2.59 billion deal is a reshuffling of the pack for Vodafone, which has big stakes in both companies, in Africa.

Nintendo Developing 'Legend of Zelda' Smartphone Game

Nintendo plans to offer its game "The Legend of Zelda" for smartphones, the Kyoto company's latest effort to expand its mobile-games lineup.

Renault Looks to Resume Production at Some Plants

French auto maker Renault was scrambling Sunday to resume operations at plants across Europe after its computer systems were hit by a virus that swept the globe.

Katy Industries Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Katy Industries Inc., a manufacturer of commercial cleaning and consumer storage products, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday with a plan to sell its assets to an investment vehicle called Jansan Acquisition.

NASA's Mega-Rocket and Deep-Space Capsule Face Concerns

Sending astronauts to the moon and beyond is projected to pose particularly significant safety risks during re-entry and landing. Budget and production woes have further delayed NASA's human exploration program for deep space, with federal watchdogs raising fresh concerns about safety.

May 15, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)