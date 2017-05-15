Alphabet's Waymo, Lyft to Collaborate on Self-Driving Cars

Ride-hailing startup Lyft and Waymo, the driverless car division of Google parent Alphabet, said they would work together to develop autonomous vehicle technology, dealing another potential blow to rival Uber Technologies Inc.'s ambitions.

Nintendo Developing 'The Legend of Zelda' Smartphone Game

Nintendo plans to offer its game "The Legend of Zelda" for smartphones, the Kyoto company's latest effort to expand its mobile-games lineup.

Western Digital Takes Toshiba to Arbitration Over Joint Unit

Western Digital Corp. ratcheted up the pressure in its dispute with Toshiba Corp., filing a request for binding arbitration to prevent the company from selling its stake in operations jointly owned by the two companies.

Microsoft Claims Stolen U.S. Government Code Fuels Cyberattack

Microsoft said that the software used in the global cyber assault that began Friday came from code stolen from the U.S. National Security Agency, adding that the attack should serve as a wake-up call for governments over the risks of hoarding such digital weapons for use against their enemies.

Renault Looks to Resume Production at Some Plants

French auto maker Renault was scrambling Sunday to resume operations at plants across Europe after its computer systems were hit by a virus that swept the globe.

Katy Industries Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Katy Industries Inc., a manufacturer of commercial cleaning and consumer storage products, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday with a plan to sell its assets to an investment vehicle called Jansan Acquisition.

NASA's Mega-Rocket and Deep-Space Capsule Face Concerns

Sending astronauts to the moon and beyond is projected to pose particularly significant safety risks during re-entry and landing. Budget and production woes have further delayed NASA's human exploration program for deep space, with federal watchdogs raising fresh concerns about safety.

SoFi President Nino Fanlo to Leave Firm for Biotech Startup

Nino Fanlo, SoFi's president and chief financial officer, is leaving the firm at the end of the month to take over as finance chief at Human Longevity Inc., a four-year-old genomics company.

TPG-Led Consortium Makes New Bid For Fairfax Media

Investors led by private-equity firm TPG Group submitted a revised takeover bid worth roughly 2.8 billion Australian dollars (US$2.1 billion) for newspaper publisher Fairfax Media.

United's Cockpit Door Security Codes Inadvertently Revealed

United Continental Holdings Inc. sent out an alert about a breach in cockpit-door security procedures after a flight attendant mistakenly posted information that included access codes on a public website. The problem was subsequently fixed.

