Health Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health-Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose amid deal activity in the pharmaceutical services niche. Lab-equipment company Thermo Fisher Scientific agreed to buy Patheon, a maker of technology used in drug development, for about $5.2 billion. Generic drug makers could face increased competition as the Food and Drug Administration seeks to accelerate approvals to address concerns about drug prices, said analysts at brokerage RBC.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 15, 2017 16:18 ET (20:18 GMT)