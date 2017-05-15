Device Deals Carry Healthcare M&A -- Market Talk

10:45 ET - While deals in the pharmaceuticals space made up the lions share of healthcare deals each of the last few years, devices and services M&A has been the bright spot in terms of deal flow this year. On Monday, lab equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) agreed to buy Patheon (PTHN) for $5.2B. That comes just weeks after device maker Becton Dickinson's (BDX) $24B deal to buy CR Bard (BCR). The services space has also been busy, with recent trades of Air Methods (AIRM), VWR (VWR) and INC Research (INCR). TMO shares are up 0.9% to $173; PTHN jumps 33% to $34.57. (dana.mattioli@wsj.com; @DanaMattioli)
May 15, 2017 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)