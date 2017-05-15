Consumer Cos Up After Strong Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose after another round of strong economic data. Used-home sales rose to the highest level since the end of the last housing boom in the first quarter. Total existing-home sales climbed 1.4% in the quarter to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.62 million, the highest since the first quarter of 2007, according to the National Association of Realtors. Separately, the National Association of Home Builders said its housing-market index rose by two points to a seasonally adjusted 70 in May, the second-highest reading since the downturn.
