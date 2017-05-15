Belle International Full-Year Net Profit Down 18% at CNY2.40 Billion

Belle International Holdings Ltd. (1880.HK) late Monday reported a 18% drop for its full-year net profit, which was partly dragged down by higher general and administrative expenses.

The Hong Kong-listed retailer said its net profit for the year ended February 28 fell to 2.40 billion yuan (US$348 million) from CNY2.93 billion a year earlier, while its full-year revenue rose slightly to CNY41.71 billion from CNY40.79 billion a year earlier.

The company proposed a final dividend of CNY 6 cents per share.

May 15, 2017 20:27 ET (00:27 GMT)