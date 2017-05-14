The Latest: GOP lawmakers mark success with rules reversals

The Latest on GOP efforts to revers Obama-era rules (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Congressional Republicans anxious to show voters they can get something done are hailing their reversal of more than a dozen Obama-era regulations on guns, the internet the environment and more.

Lawmakers have been using an obscure legislative rule to ram through changes that affect people in a number of other areas. They include those in the coal industry, broadband customers, hunters, and women seeking health care at Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

The 1996 Congressional Review Act gave Republicans the power to reverse end-of-term rules by the president with a simple majority, within a set time.

The deadline for scuttling the rules that President Barack Obama imposed during his final months in office was last Thursday.

Republicans say reversing such regulations will boost the economy and help business.

8 a.m.

