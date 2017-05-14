Alphabet's Waymo, Lyft to Collaborate on Self-Driving Cars

Ride-hailing startup Lyft Inc. and Waymo LLC, the driverless car division of Google parent Alphabet Inc., said they would work together to develop autonomous vehicle technology, dealing another potential blow to rival Uber Technologies Inc.'s ambitions.

Continue Reading Below

The two companies said Sunday they will collaborate on developing products and technology for autonomous autos. The companies declined to elaborate more specifically on the terms of the deal or what the work would entail.

Waymo is in the midst of a legal battle with Uber over driverless cars, alleging the ride-hailing company and a former Google executive stole trade secrets to be used its development of self-driving technology. The judge in the case recently recommended to federal prosecutors the allegations be investigated as a criminal matter and denied Uber's request it be settled in arbitration. Uber has denied wrongdoing and said it plans to defend itself in court.

Lyft is Uber's chief ride-hailing rival in the U.S., though it is a distant second in market share. Lyft has been testing autonomous vehicles with General Motors Co., which invested $500 million in the company in early 2016.

The New York Times earlier reported on the deal between Lyft and Waymo.

Write to Greg Bensinger at greg.bensinger@wsj.com and Jack Nicas at jack.nicas@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2017 22:07 ET (02:07 GMT)