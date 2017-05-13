What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

A massive cyberattack disrupted computer systems in dozens of countries, an assault experts said relied on a software vulnerability that the NSA had allegedly exploited earlier.

Trump is considering broad changes to his communications team, which he blames for failing to contain the controversy surrounding his firing of Comey.

A Treasury Department unit will share financial records with a Senate probe into possible ties between Russia and Trump.

The Justice Department last month requested banking records of Manafort as part of probes related to Trump's ex-campaign associates.

An initial U.S.-China trade framework shows Trump is willing to accept a limited deal with Beijing in a bid for more substantial agreements later.

Sessions is scuttling an Obama administration policy to avoid charges carrying mandatory-minimum sentences against nonviolent drug offenders.

America's main military ally in Syria agreed to let Islamic State fighters escape from a battle without conferring with its U.S. partners.

May 13, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)