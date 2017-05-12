What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The Trump administration said it reached agreement with China on a broad range of measures aimed at improving the access of U.S. exporters.

First-time buyers are rushing to purchase homes after a decade on the sidelines, which could kick the housing market into higher gear.

China's bond market is showing signs of stress, with yield on longer-term debt falling below that on shorter-term debt.

Airlines are bracing for a possible expansion of a laptop ban to include routes from Europe to the U.S.

Macy's troubles showed no sign of abating as the department store reported another quarter of falling sales. Shares sank 17%.

Money from state-run Chinese firms helped finance a huge aluminum stockpile that sparked U.S. probes.

Ford shareholders pressed top executives about the stock's decline during CEO Fields's tenure.

McDonald's is offering to pay a big chunk of the cost of upgrades to its franchisees' restaurants.

Uber suffered a blow as a European court adviser recommended it be regulated as a transport company.

Stocks fell as weak earnings hurt consumer-discretionary shares. The Dow lost 23.69 points to 20919.42.

Bombardier said Pierre Beaudoin agreed to step down from his executive role, but he will remain chairman.

