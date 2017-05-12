On Our Radar

USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - May 12

Des Moines, IA Fri, May 12, 2017 USDA Market News

WEEKLY USDA BY-PRODUCT DROP VALUE (HOG)

The offal value from a typical slaughter hog (1) for the

week ended 5/12/2017 was estimated at 3.93 per cwt live, up

0.03 when compared to last week.

FOB CENTRAL U.S.

CALCULATIONS FOR BY-PRODUCT VALUE (HOG) -

Lbs Price Change Value

Prv/Wk

Cheek meat, trimmed 0.28 92.00 2.00 0.26

Chitterlings 1.26 42.00 - 0.53

Ears, edible export 0.19 175.00 - 0.33

Tongues, grn, bnls, sml bx 0.18 103.00 - 0.19

Hearts, slashed, domestic 0.28 60.00 1.00 0.17

Kidneys, inedible 0.25 11.75 - 0.03

Livers, inedible 1.25 17.00 - 0.21

Melts, inedible 0.17 5.50 - 0.01

Salivary Glands 0.26 31.00 1.50 0.08

Snouts, mask on 0.28 75.00 - 0.21

Stomachs, scld, small box 0.43 96.00 2.00 0.41

Lungs, inedible 0.95 4.63 - 0.04

Choice white grease 0.50 25.50 0.25 0.13

Pork meat & bone meal 1.57 241.75 7.75 0.19

Pork blood meal 0.58 975.00 - 0.28

Lard 1.72 26.75 - 0.46

Blood plasma 2.01 20.00 - 0.40

Totals: 12.16 3.93

Dressed equivalent basis (74% dress): 5.31

(1) Typical slaughter hog weighs 280 pounds.

Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA

Samuel C. Gonzalez 515-284-4460 Desm.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov

24 Hour recorded market information 515-284-4830

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/NW_LS446.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage

