RWE AG 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for RWE AG (RWE.XE) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 15.
Forecast Change Reported
1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16
Revenue Incl. Gas& Electricty Taxes 13,106 -4% 2 13,657
EBITDA 2,087 -10% 3 2,312
Operating Result 1,579 -10% 3 1,746
Net Income Adjusted 727 -15% 2 857
Dividend Per Share 2017 0.49 15 0.00
Target Price 16.91 17
Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.
May 12, 2017 10:19 ET (14:19 GMT)