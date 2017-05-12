On Our Radar

RWE AG 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for RWE AG (RWE.XE) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 15.

===

Forecast Change Reported

1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16

Revenue Incl. Gas& Electricty Taxes 13,106 -4% 2 13,657

EBITDA 2,087 -10% 3 2,312

Operating Result 1,579 -10% 3 1,746

Net Income Adjusted 727 -15% 2 857

Dividend Per Share 2017 0.49 15 0.00

Target Price 16.91 17

===

Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.

May 12, 2017