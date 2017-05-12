Rio Tinto Increases Share Buyback

LONDON – Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.LN) said Friday it is raising the amount of shares it is going to buy between March 1 and July 28 to $300 million.
The mining company previously planned to buy back about $206 million worth of shares during the period as part of its larger share buy-back program.
Rio Tinto said it is allocating a maximum $500 million to the program to the end of this year.
Shares closed Friday down 0.7% at 2970 pence.
May 12, 2017 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)