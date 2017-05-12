Occidental Shareholders Vote for Climate Proposal

In a first at a major U.S. oil-and-gas company, shareholders of Occidental Petroleum Corp. voted Friday to ask that the company assess the long-term impacts of climate change on its business.

Continue Reading Below

Occidental opposed the proposal, which calls for an annual report starting in 2018 that includes environment-related scenario planning. One of those evaluations would be assessing the risks the company could face under efforts to limit global warming to a temperature increase of 2 degrees Celsius.

The company has not yet disclosed what percentage of votes the resolution received, but acknowledged the shareholder support for it.

"We look forward to continuing our shareholder engagement on the topic and providing additional disclosure about the company's assessment and management of climate-related risks and opportunities," said Eugene L. Batchelder, Occidental's chairman.

The Nathan Cummings Foundation, which led the proposal along with Wespath Investment Management, said Friday's passing vote puts the oil-and-gas industry on notice that investors looking more seriously at climate issues.

"It's hugely significant," said Laura S. Campos, director of corporate and political accountability at the Nathan Cummings Foundation. "It's the first, but it's not going to be the last."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Occidental, in its proxy, urged investors to vote against the proposal, saying it was already working to expand its disclosure of how climate-related issues are relevant to its risk management practices and to explicitly incorporate climate-related risks and opportunities into its scenario planning process.

BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, supported the climate resolution, an early indication that financial management firms are beginning to think differently about their energy investments. This is the first time BlackRock voted for a shareholder proposal on climate risk that company management opposed.

Shanna Cleveland, director of carbon asset risk at Ceres, a Boston-based nonprofit group that promotes sustainable business practices, lauded the proposal's passing as a big win.

"One of the things it signals is that investor recognize that while political winds may be shifting, market forces are heading in the same direction -- and that's toward an energy transition," Ms. Cleveland said.

Write to Erin Ailworth at Erin.Ailworth@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2017 15:32 ET (19:32 GMT)