U.S. Consumer Prices Rose Modestly in April

Continue Reading Below

Consumer prices rose only modestly in April, a sign inflationary pressures are stabilizing this spring after a months-long acceleration.

U.S. Stocks Fall as Economic Data Disappoints

U.S. stocks, Treasury yields and the dollar edged lower, as the latest batch of economic data fell short of expectations. The S&P 500 dropped 0.2%.

U.S. Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in April

Retail sales improved in April, suggesting stronger U.S. consumer spending this spring that should bolster broader economic growth as unemployment stays low.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Germany's Schäuble: Greece Could Secure Bailout Deal in Late May

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble said Greece could secure a new bailout deal at the next Eurogroup meeting, amid ongoing negotiations between Athens' financiers and an apparent softening of the International Monetary Fund's stance on debt relief.

China Regulators Warn Against Large Stock Sales Ahead of Summit

Two days before the start of an important Chinese summit, brokerages and funds in Shanghai started getting cautionary messages from securities regulators, telling them not to process large orders to sell stock.

Who Wants to Buy a 100-Year Bond? It Depends on the Yield

With ultralong bonds under active consideration at the Treasury Department, The Wall Street Journal's survey of economists asked respondents to estimate what the yields on those bonds would be, and whether they would be worth it.

U.S. Business Inventories Rose 0.2% in March

U.S. business inventories rose 0.2% in March from the prior month, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected a 0.1% increase.

Brazil Cuts Stake in China-Led Infrastructure Bank

Brazil is slashing its planned stake in China's landmark infrastructure development bank, in a growing pain for Beijing's efforts to create alternative global institutions to place its stamp on the world order.

China's Bank Lending Expanded in April

Strong demand from households and businesses drove up bank lending last month, though nontraditional credit slowed as the authorities moved to restrict shadow banking.

Mexican Industrial Production Unchanged in March

Mexican industrial production was unchanged in March from the previous month as lower construction and manufacturing output was offset by an improvement in oil and gas production.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)