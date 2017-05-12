U.S. Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in April

Retail sales improved in April, suggesting stronger U.S. consumer spending this spring that should bolster broader economic growth.

U.S. Consumer Prices Rose Modestly in April

Consumer prices rose only modestly in April, a sign inflationary pressures are stabilizing this spring after a months-long acceleration.

Germany's Schäuble: Greece Could Secure Bailout Deal in Late May

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble said Greece could secure a new bailout deal at the next Eurogroup meeting, amid ongoing negotiations between Athens' financiers and an apparent softening of the International Monetary Fund's stance on debt relief.

U.S. Stock Futures Slip as Retail Earnings Disappoint

U.S. stock futures edged lower as quarterly results continued to pressure shares of retailers, while economic releases weighed on the dollar and Treasury yields.

Who Wants to Buy a 100-Year Bond? It Depends on the Yield

With ultralong bonds under active consideration at the Treasury Department, The Wall Street Journal's survey of economists asked respondents to estimate what the yields on those bonds would be, and whether they would be worth it.

China's Bank Lending Expanded in April

Strong demand from households and businesses drove up bank lending last month, though nontraditional credit slowed as the authorities moved to restrict shadow banking.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Percentage of Americans Collecting Unemployment Lowest Since 1969

German Growth Outpaces U.S. on Rising Exports, Construction

Germany's economy accelerated in the first quarter, led by a revival in global trade and buoyant construction activity, cementing its role driving Europe's economic upswing.

Oil Prices Ease at End of Upbeat Week

Crude-oil prices eased, though they are poised to end the week more than 3% higher, with traders expecting the global oil cartel to extend a production-cut deal when the group meets later this month.

U.S., China Agree to Expand Certain U.S. Exports

The U.S. and China have agreed on broad terms to grant U.S. natural gas exporters and certain other industries easier access to Chinese markets, according to people familiar with the matter.

