Germany's Schäuble: Greece Could Secure Bailout Deal in Late May

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble said Greece could secure a new bailout deal at the next Eurogroup meeting, amid ongoing negotiations between Athens' financiers and an apparent softening of the International Monetary Fund's stance on debt relief.

European Shares Edge Up as German Economy Shows Strength

European stocks inched higher despite declines on Wall Street and in Asia as data showed Germany's economy outpaced the U.S. at the start of the year.

German Growth Outpaces U.S. as Mild Weather Boosts Construction

Germany's economy accelerated in the first quarter, led by a revival in global trade and buoyant construction activity, cementing its role driving Europe's economic upswing.

Oil Trims Week's Gains Under Weight of Global Inventory

Crude-oil prices eased, though they are poised to end the week more than 3% higher, with traders expecting the global oil cartel to extend a production-cut deal when the group meets later this month.

U.S., China Agree to Expand Certain U.S. Exports

The U.S. and China have agreed on broad terms to grant U.S. natural gas exporters and certain other industries easier access to Chinese markets, according to people familiar with the matter.

Italy Tries to Reassure U.S. on Its Bank Turnaround

Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan sought to reassure U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about the health of the Italian banking system, saying the sector is on a firm road to recovery.

Yuan Becomes Oasis of Calm in China's Volatile Markets

China's stock, bond and commodity markets have been tumbling. So why has the yuan, typically a barometer of fear about the country's health, been so steady?

Malaysia Central Bank Keeps Overnight Policy Rate Unchanged

Malaysia's central bank left interest rates unchanged, an indication of its confidence that inflation is under control as economic growth improves.

Stocks Retreat After Weak Earnings

U.S. stocks pulled back, as disappointing earnings reports dragged shares of consumer-discretionary companies lower.

Oil Jumps on Confidence in OPEC Cuts

Oil prices rose as investors became more optimistic about the effects of production cuts from the world's major oil exporters.

May 12, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)