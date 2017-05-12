Asian Shares Slide; Exporters Lead Japan Lower

Stock markets across Asia were broadly down, tracking overnight weakness in Europe and the U.S. amid disappointing earnings reports.

U.S., China Agree to Expand Certain U.S. Exports

The U.S. and China have agreed on broad terms to grant U.S. natural gas exporters and certain other industries easier access to Chinese markets, according to people familiar with the matter.

Italy Tries to Reassure U.S. on Its Bank Turnaround

Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan sought to reassure U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about the health of the Italian banking system, saying the sector is on a firm road to recovery.

Stocks Retreat After Weak Earnings

U.S. stocks pulled back, as disappointing earnings reports dragged shares of consumer-discretionary companies lower.

Oil Jumps on Confidence in OPEC Cuts

Oil prices rose as investors became more optimistic about the effects of production cuts from the world's major oil exporters.

Economists Say Trump's Agenda Would Boost Growth - a Little

One of the most-watched economic forecasts in Washington will come later this month when the White House releases its budget. Here's what it would look like if done by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Economists See Modest Impact From a Fed Balance-Sheet Reduction

Shrinking the Federal Reserve's $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets will have a relatively modest effect on interest rates and monetary policy, according to economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Fed's Dudley Doesn't Expect Dramatic Change in U.S. Monetary Policy

New York Fed President William Dudley suggested the world doesn't have to worry about the U.S. central bank moving more aggressively to raise short-term interest rates.

U.S. Producer Prices Jump 0.5% in April

The producer-price index for final demand, measuring changes in the prices that U.S. companies receive for their goods and services, increased a seasonally adjusted 0.5% in April.

Import Volumes Into U.S. Seaports Grew at Rapid Pace in April

Import volumes into the largest U.S. seaports grew at a rapid clip in April, outpacing exports in a sign of strong confidence in consumer markets

