Citi Names Leaders for New Credit-Markets Group

Citigroup Inc. has tapped Mickey Bhatia and Carey Lathrop to be co-heads of a new group spanning credit trading and securitization, key cogs in its sprawling and growing fixed-income business.

Brazil's Itaú to Acquire 49.9% of Brokerage XP for $1.9 Billion

Brazilian bank Itaú Unibanco agreed to pay more than $1.9 billion to buy a 49.9% stake in local brokerage firm XP Investimentos, along with options to acquire full control in the future.

China's Bank Lending Expanded in April

Strong demand from households and businesses drove up bank lending last month, though nontraditional credit slowed as the authorities moved to restrict shadow banking.

SEC Turns to Big Deals Lawyer to Spur More Public Companies

To drive more companies to go public, the new head of the SEC has turned to a veteran Silicon Valley attorney who has been involved in some of the biggest deals in history.

Barclays Shakes Up Investment Banking Unit, Announces Hiring Spree

Barclays's corporate-and-investment banking chief Tim Throsby has taken interim control of the bank's markets business and launched a hiring spree as the British lender looks to bolster returns at the unit.

Delaware Judge Frees Cigna to Exit Anthem Merger

A judge on Thursday freed health insurer Cigna Corp. to abandon its proposed $48 billion merger with Anthem Inc., declining to give Anthem more time to try to salvage the deal, which federal courts have blocked on antitrust grounds.

AIG Gets a CEO Who Can Stand Up to Icahn

American International Group is poised to choose a strong hand to restore confidence in the insurance giant. AIG plans to name industry veteran Brian Duperreault as chief executive, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

The One Bond Market Where Yields are Still at Record Lows

Global bonds have been rattled by improving growth prospects, but in one of the riskiest parts of the market, junk-rated credit, yields are still falling to all-time lows.

Italy Tries to Reassure U.S. on Its Bank Turnaround

Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan sought to reassure U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about the health of the Italian banking system, saying the sector is on a firm road to recovery.

Home Capital Group Posts Slight Decline in Profits

Home Capital Group reported a slight decline in profits while announcing it plans to seek additional deals to sell its more of its assets in light of a run on the company's deposits.

May 12, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)