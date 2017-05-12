Anthem Ends Cigna Pursuit, Plans to Seek Damages

The $48 billion tie-up of health insurance companies has ended after a Delaware judge ruled Thursday that Cigna could walk away from the deal.

Uber's Driverless Cars Are Clouded by Possible Federal Probe

A judge's unusual recommendation for federal prosecutors to investigate allegations that Uber Technologies and a top executive stole Google's driverless-car trade secrets casts a new shadow over one of Uber's most critical initiatives.

Ford CEO Drives Strategy Directly to Wall Street

Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Mark Fields, under pressure from the board to sharpen the company's strategy, met with Wall Street analysts who have expressed increasing frustration with its stock price performance.

Cheniere Circles China After Trade Deal Portends Gas Export Boost

A new U.S.-China trade plan could be a boon for companies looking to export U.S. natural gas, and is already lifting Cheniere Energy Inc., the early mover in the nascent industry.

Energy Future Backs NextEra in Bid to Save Oncor Deal

Energy Future Holdings Corp., under pressure to find a way to end a long and expensive stay in bankruptcy, is throwing its weight behind NextEra Energy Inc.'s bid to salvage its deal for the company's transmissions business, Oncor.

Merrill Lynch to Halt Broker Recruiting

Merrill Lynch will temporarily stop paying top dollar to recruit experienced brokers, according to a person familiar with the matter, the latest brokerage to make changes to how it compensates brokers poached from rivals.

Talk About Big-Box Retailing: Amazon Pushes to Sell Furniture

Amazon.com is making a major push into furniture and appliances, including building at least four massive warehouses focused on fulfilling and delivering bulky items. Furniture is one of the fastest-growing segments of U.S. online retail.

Occidental Shareholders Vote for Climate Proposal

In a first at a major U.S. oil-and-gas company, shareholders of Occidental Petroleum Corp., voted Friday to ask that the company assess the long-term impacts of climate change on its business.

JBS Said to Be Target of Brazil Police Investigation

Brazil's federal police are investigating meatpacker JBS as part of a probe into financing provided by state-owned development bank BNDES, according to a person close to the company.

Odebrecht Names Longtime Executive as New CEO

Troubled Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA named long-time executive Luciano Guidolin as its new chief executive officer, replacing Newton de Souza, who had been at the helm since 2015, when the company was rocked by Brazil's biggest-ever corruption scandal.

May 12, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)